Christchurch takeaways among locations of interest

Supermarkets and takeaway shops are among 13 new locations or times of interest confirmed in Christchurch on Thursday afternoon.

Waimairi Takeaway in Bryndwr, Christchurch. (Source: Google Maps )

It comes after two cases of Covid-19 were found in the city - a man and woman who live in Bishopdale. Both were unvaccinated.

Christchurch locations of interest include New World Bishopdale, Burger King Curletts Road in Sockburn, the SuperValue supermarket in Bryndwr, and Caltex Blenheim Road in Riccarton. These were added to the locations of interest list at 2pm.

At 4pm, Waimairi Takeaway in Bryndwr, Hornby Chinese Takeaways, Gloucester & Stanmore Corner Dairy in Linwood, and Z Curletts Rd in Sockburn were also named as locations of interest.

Full details of times and locations of interest can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website .

New World Bishopdale is on the locations of interest added in Christchurch. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The woman travelled to Auckland earlier this month to provide childcare, and she has been symptomatic in Christchurch since at least October 18.

Nine close contacts of the cases have been identified so far.