Two positive cases of Covid found in Christchurch

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two positive cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

The ministry said in a statement Thursday morning they were notified Wednesday evening of two positive cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland.

"The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest," the ministry said.

"The ministry will undertake a public health risk assessment of the situation this morning and a further update will be provided after that."

It comes after 74 community cases were announced on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases for the current outbreak to 2832.



