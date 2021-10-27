Second man charged over fatal Auckland shooting

Police have charged a second man with murder after a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Māngere two weeks ago.
Misiona Talafu Peleto, aged 19, was critically injuried on October 16 following a shooting on Massey Road, outside the Oakwood Manor Motor Lodge.
He was rushed to Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle where he later died of his injuries.
Police have now charged a 31-year-old man jointly with murder and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday.
Earlier this month, another 31-year-old man was also charged with murdering Peleto after handing himself over to police.
No one else is being sought by police in relation to the shooting.