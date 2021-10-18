Man charged with murder following South Auckland shooting

A man has been charged with murder following a shooting in South Auckland on Saturday.

Police outside Oakwood Manor Motor Lodge in Māngere (Source: 1 NEWS)

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, of Counties Manukau CIB said in a statement that Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died following a shooting incident which occurred on Saturday evening on Massey Road in Māngere.

Tiernan said a a 31-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Monday.

He has been charged with murder and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement over the weekend that Petelo was taken to hospital in a private vehicle just before 8.30pm and died soon afterwards.

Police have the vehicle he was transported in and it's being examined.

A manager at the Oakwood Manor Motor Lodge in Māngere said a fight took place outside the property on Saturday night but it did not involve guests.

Police have collected camera footage from the lodge. The manager said they were sad about what happened and wanted to work with police.

