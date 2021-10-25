Pair plead not guilty to Ōtorohanga road rage killing

Two men accused of killing a man in the main street of Ōtorohanga earlier this month have pleaded not guilty.
The men, aged 30 and 38 appeared in the High Court at Hamilton this morning each on a charge of murder.
The 30-year-old is also charged with assaulting another man using a hammer as a weapon.
Anthony Bell, 34, from Te Kuiti died after being attacked on the forecourt of a service station in the King Country town.
The two accused have interim name suppression through to a hearing next month to decide if it will continue. They will also be seeking bail at that hearing.
Justice Lang remanded the two in custody and set a trial date for October next year.