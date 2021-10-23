Several seriously injured after Northland crash

Several people are believed to be seriously injured after a crash in Northland on Sunday morning.

NZ Police. (Source: istock.com)

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Wheki Valley, west of Whangārei, after it was reported at about 9.40am.

The crash happened on State Highway 14 between Otuhi and Whatitiri Rds.

“Initial indications suggest there are several people with serious injuries,” police said.

The road is closed and drivers are told to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.



