Yellow bucket stolen from Wellington's Cuba St fountain

Wellington City Council is trying to solve a mystery about who stole one of the yellow buckets from the Cuba Street bucket fountain a few weeks ago.

“We are investigating it and looking at CCTV footage to find out who stole the bucket,” Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said.

MacLean told 1News it’s not easy to take one of the buckets and the thief would’ve needed tools to do it.

“If anyone has any TikTok footage we’d really appreciate your help in finding who took the bucket,” MacLean said.

Wellington City Council is currently in the process of getting another yellow bucket made for the fountain.

“It has happened before,” MacLean said.