There are 102 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday - 94 in Auckland and eight in Waikato - Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson in Wellington.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 2260 of which 1390 have recovered.

More to come.