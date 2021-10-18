Vaccination target to be revealed for new Covid framework - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a vaccination target will be revealed on Friday, in order for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand to move from a restriction framework into the new 'Covid protection framework'.

Covid vaccination centre sign. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Currently 66 per cent of New Zealand is fully vaccinated, while 85 per cent have had one dose.

On Monday it was announced Auckland will remain in its current Alert Level 3 settings for another two weeks, while Level 3 in Waikato was also extended until Friday and Northland is set to move into Level 2 on Tuesday night at 11:59pm.

"We know what Auckland needs is a long term plan," Ardern said, acknowledging the long length New Zealand's largest city had been in lockdown.

Jacinda Ardern on Friday will reveal details about the system that will be used in a highly vaccinated environment.

She said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield described the target as a "milestone" for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

In order to move into the new framework, "the target will be high to give us the greatest confidence possible".

Ardern said they looked overseas for targets and were aligning with countries that moved from a restriction framework, to a high vaccination framework, safely.

She described the target as a goal that "hopefully" New Zealand can strive towards.

Judith Collins said National had been pushing for formal targets "for months now".

"Aucklanders need clarity now and shouldn’t be forced to wait for yet another 4pm podium announcement on Friday.

"Why should Aucklanders spend the week wondering about the vaccination target and what it might mean for their freedoms, for their businesses and for their kids?"

There were 60 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Monday, of which 57 from Auckland and three in Waikato.

Last week, Ardern said the Government would announce a new framework for utilising vaccine certificates, in what the Prime Minister hoped would give Aucklanders more certainty.