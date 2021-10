Auckland will remain in Alert Level 3 as it stands, and will not move down to step two in its phased roadmap.

Traffic in Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Auckland would stay at its current Alert Level 3 settings for another two weeks. It will be reviewed again on Monday, November 1.

Auckland recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, up from 47 on Sunday.

