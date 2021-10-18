Man charged with Northland murder dies in prison

A man charged over a homicide investigation launched in Ōmāpere, Northland last week has died.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Police say they were called to attend the Northland Region Corrections Facility on Monday morning where he had been found deceased.

"Inquiries are currently underway into the circumstances of the man's death," police said in a statement.

"The man was next due to appear in the Whangārei High Court on October 28 and this matter will be withdrawn from the Court in due course."

Both deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Police are now in a position to name the man who died at the Ōmāpere property last week.

He was Keith Stuart Clark, aged 73, of Ōmāpere.