Written Covid-19 numbers update expected around 1pm

The Ministry of Health is expected to give an update on the Covid-19 Delta outbreak at about 1pm on Friday.

The latest numbers will be released via a statement.

On Thursday, 71 community cases added to a total of 1790 in this Delta outbreak.

There will be no live press conference on Friday, ahead of Saturday's Vaxathon events.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hopes the mass vaccine day will add a further 100,000 jabs administered to the current 83 per cent of eligible Kiwis to have their first vaccine.

Super Saturday Vaxathon will be on TVNZ2 from noon to 7pm on Saturday.

Northland, Auckland and parts of Waikato are at Alert Level 3, with the rest of New Zealand at Alert Level 2.

