Second detection of Covid-19 in Te Awamutu wastewater

Te Awamutu residents are being urged to get tested for Covid-19 after the second positive detection of the virus in wastewater, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

This follows an earlier positive wastewater detection announced on Thursday in a sample taken from the Waikato town on Tuesday.



No traces of Covid-19 linked to the Delta outbreak had been previously detected in the town before traces of the virus were detected this week.

During Thursday's 1pm press conference Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the virus had been found in samples taken from the area on Tuesday.

"Public health officials have yet to identify anyone who returned to the area from managed isolation and quarantine and could be shedding the virus in the area," the Ministry of Health said.

Anyone who is symptomatic, has family who is, or travels through the Te Awamutu area for work, is being asked to get tested for the virus.

