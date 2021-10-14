Waikato police charge teen with arson, burglary over spate of offences

A 19-year-old has been arrested and faces a variety of charges including burglary, arson and destruction of property over multiple property offences committed in the Waikato in August and September.

(Source: istock.com)

In a statement on Thursday, police said the offending happened in the Te Pahu and Te Kawa areas.

The man was allegedly involved in eight incidents in early September and one at the beginning of August.

He was expected to appear in Te Awamutu District Court on 14 October on charges including burglary, arson and destruction of property.

Further charges are under consideration, police say.

"All outstanding property has been recovered and police would like to thank the Te Pahu and Te Kawa communities for information leading to this arrest," the statement said.

“Rural support officers helped liaise with these rural communities and identify successful lines of inquiry which lead to this arrest,” Waikato West Area Response Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Scott Mckenzie.

“It highlights the value our rural support officers have in keeping a close link with our more-isolated communities.”

"Police take offending such as this seriously and would like to reassure smaller communities that we will investigate and hold those responsible to account."



