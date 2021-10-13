One person trapped after truck, van crash in Waikato

One person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash involving a truck and van in Waikato on Thursday morning.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Tauranga Rd in Matamata around 7.15am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have told 1News two crews are at the scene and are trying to remove the person from the vehicle.

Police and ambulance staff are also at the scene.

Police told 1News towing has been requested for at least one of the vehicles and that the crash had taken place between Te Poi Road and Stopford Road.

A St John spokesperson added two ambulance units were at the scene where one person was treated then transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.