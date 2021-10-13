Bay Dreams music festival cancelled over border restrictions

One of the country’s largest music festivals, Bay Dreams, has been cancelled with organisers unable to get some international artists into the country.

Bay Dreams music festival. (Source: Supplied)

The likes of Chase & Status and Netsky were set to perform at the Tauranga and Nelson festivals in the New Year. And while event organisers were able to get some MIQ spots for artists, they weren’t able to secure enough for the event to go ahead.

Anyone with presale tickets will be refunded. Instead, two smaller one-off concerts will be held in Nelson and Tauranga, with tickets to go on sale in the coming weeks.

The festival began in Tauranga in 2016 and expanded to Nelson in 2019. Tens of thousands of people attend every year, providing a huge boost to the local economies.

Bay Dreams has consistently had a strong lineup of international artists with the likes of Cardi B and Machine Gun Kelly performing in recent years.