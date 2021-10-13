2 women charged after alleged travel from Auckland to Blenheim

Two women have been charged for breaching the Health Order by travelling from Auckland to Blenheim.

The town of Blenheim. (Source: istock.com)

Police said the women, aged 48 and 49, have both been charged with failing to comply with the Health Order and are due to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

Police and the Ministry of Health are still investigating the pair's movements, including when and how they have managed to travel to Blenheim.

The women have been tested for Covid-19 and are waiting for the results.

A police spokesperson said all staff interacting with the women wore full PPE but the six officers who dealt with them were initially stood down as a precautionary measure.

Following advice from health officials, police have subsequently been advised the staff are not required to isolate, the spokesperson added.