55 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 55 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday - 53 in Auckland and two in Waikato - Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks. (Source: Getty)

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Wellington.

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 1719 of which 1190 have recovered.

Of the 55 new cases, 26 of the cases are yet to be linked to a current case. Ten of Tuesday’s 42 cases remain unlinked from Auckland.

There are currently 32 cases in hospitals; 16 in Middlemore Hospital, 11 in Auckland Hospital and three in North Shore Hospital. The other two cases are in Waikato Hospital and Palmerston North Hospital. Six of those cases are in ICU or HDU.

The Ministry of Health noted two patients and two staff at North Shore Hospital have now tested positive for the virus after a previously reported exposure event at the Dialysis Unit adjacent to the hospital.

Staff are undergoing rapid antigen testing before the start of each shift, with all results Wednesday morning testing negative, however a number of staff in the unit are considered close contacts and have been stood down as a precaution.

All appropriate steps are being taken to manage potential risk while maintaining dialysis services to this group of renal patients, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Health currently has 2336 contacts linked to this outbreak, of which 78 per cent have been contacted and 77 per cent have received at least one test.

On Tuesday, 25,799 tests for Covid-19 were processed throughout the country, including 12,965 from Auckland.

In total there has been more than 3.6 million tests for the virus processed since the pandemic began.

On vaccinations, 72,683 doses were administered on Tuesday, made up of 17,396 first doses and 55,287 second doses.

More than 5.9 million doses have been administered in New Zealand to date.

There were also no new Covid-19 cases found at the border on Wednesday.

There were no unexpected Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples to report on Wednesday.