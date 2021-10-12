Man accused of murdering Lena Zhang Harrap makes first High Court appearance

The man Police say sexually violated and murdered Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap has made his first appearance in the High Court.

Lena Zhang Harrap. (Source: Supplied/StarJam )

The 31-year-old appeared by video link at the High Court in Auckland for a callover hearing.

He first appeared in the Auckland District Court last month after his arrest.

At that appearance he was remanded without plea and without making an application for bail.

The accused thanked the judge when he appeared at the District Court in September and said “sweet” at the end of his appearance. (Source: 1 NEWS)

No plea was entered at the High Court on Wednesday and the man was remanded in custody to appear at another High Court hearing in mid-December.

Reports are set to be ordered into the man’s fitness and name suppression has been continued.

Lena Zhang Harrap was a regular walker and went for an early morning walk on September 22.

Her disappearance was initially treated as a missing person’s case.

But several hours later a member of the public found her body by a bush-covered path on Mt Albert.

Her killing sparked an outpouring of concern and grief in the Down Syndrome and wider community.