Is your region at the top or bottom of the Covid-19 vaccination ladder?

Nearly two-thirds of Aucklanders have been fully vaccinated, with over 20,000 people getting their second jab in the past few days.

North Island vaccination rates as of October 12. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Meanwhile, nationally, 92 per cent of Māori aged over 65 have had their first dose, helped by a surge in vaccine uptake in the Waikato and Northland.



Check each region's first and second dose vaccination rate here

The Selwyn district has passed the 90 per cent milestone of residents having their first dose. Waikato has also passed the milestone of 80 per cent, with just over 12,000 residents yet to get their first dose.

The Waikato region has reached the 60 per cent milestone for Māori vaccinations, with 10,323 people getting vaccinated this week, 4,860 of those being first doses.



South Island vaccination rates as of October 12. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Yesterday, Northland saw a huge jump in Māori vaccinations with 1,130 people getting theirs, 500 of those being first doses.

Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin are all up one per cent for first dose, with over 2,500 people rolling up their sleeves.

If you’re eligible and haven’t had your free Covid-19 vaccine yet check with your local doctor, visit BookMyVaccine.nz to make a booking, or find your nearest walk-in vaccination centre.

* All data provided to 1News by the Ministry of Health.