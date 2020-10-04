State Highway 29 through the Kaimai Ranges has been closed off after roughly 3000 litres of an unknown chemical spilled on to the road.

(Source: 1 NEWS)

Containers carrying the chemical fell from a truck, blocking the westbound route approximately 500 metres south of the summit, police confirmed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they have three fire trucks as well as two water trucks working to clean up the spill with the help of environment experts.

It's not yet known when the highway will reopen with motorists asked to find alternative routes.