A man has been arrested over an alleged hit and run in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty on Monday morning.

The person struck was airlifted to hospital after the incident which happened at about 10.50am.

A 21-year-old man has now been arrested over the alleged hit and run.

He is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.