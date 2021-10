Thousands of people have reported feeling a 'light' earthquake in Christchurch this evening.

Christchurch earthquake felt map, Sept. 17, 2021. (Source: GeoNet)

The 3.6 magnitude quake struck 5km east of Christchurch at 6:05pm according to GeoNet.

At the time of writing, 2635 people had reported feeling the earthquake.

GeoNet described it as a "light" quake which struck at a depth of 11km.