One person has died and another person has moderate injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Christchurch early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Bridle Path Road at 1.50am.

"Sadly one person died, another was taken to hospital with moderate injuries," police said in a statement.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing."