Christchurch company wins big at Accessibility Awards for tireless work to ensure inclusion of deaf community

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A Christchurch business received the top award at a ceremony in Auckland, after its tireless work to ensure the deaf community is not excluded.

Christchurch company Sign Equity teaches New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) to businesses, community groups and individuals.

Christchurch company Sign Equity teaches New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) to businesses, community groups and individuals. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Sign Equity, which teaches New Zealand Sign Language to businesses, community groups and individuals, was named Supreme Winner at the Accessibility Awards for Business last night, also winning the award for Social Inclusion.

It’s one of a number of businesses that have been recognised for considering the needs of New Zealanders with disabilities, with the winners decided by public vote.

Driving Miss Daisy in Auckland’s Māngere Bridge was celebrated for providing accessible transportation, and AUT was praised for being the best accessible education provider.

Other winners included The Warehouse Group for being the best accessibility retailer and Tauranga company Next Step New Zealand for being the best accessibility service provider.

Sign Equity founder Julie Fraser grew up deaf, and has dealt with many communication barriers that she hopes to remove for others.

Her company’s slogan is, ‘bridging the gap’.

“What we do is focus on teaching basic New Zealand sign language and deaf culture to businesses, individuals and community groups,” Ms Fraser said.

It’s believed one in four kiwis have access needs.

Driving Miss Daisy Māngere Bridge owner Justin Bryce told 1 NEWS, “You work hard to make sure you fit everyone’s needs, and to hear from them you’re doing it right is awesome."

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyDisability

Popular Stories

1

Hep A warning after 3 cases linked to imported frozen berries

2

Thousands vote on South Canterbury anniversary clash

3

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

4

Sister of woman found in burnt-out car gives emotional plea for justice

5

King Charles shows contempt for leaky pen: 'I can't bear this bloody thing!'

Latest Stories

Surgeries in NZ cancelled due to public holiday for Queen's death

Over in blink of an eye: Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Japan offers Super Rugby Pacific solution as tension simmers

'Extremely dangerous' man sought by police over violent offending

Dame Valerie Adams ready to show 'authentic' story in doco

Related Stories

Thousands vote on South Canterbury anniversary clash

Chch mayor says Govt will 'probably' intervene in housing row

Person injured in Christchurch crash involving cyclist, vehicle

Partially Deaf student petitions for legal captioning standards