Police have serious concerns for a 35-year-old man missing from the South Canterbury town of Fairlie for over a week.

Ross Butters was last seen on Monday December 31 in Fairlie.

Police have serious concerns for his wellbeing, Sergeant Lucy Horne of Timaru Police said this evening.

Mr Butters is thought to be driving a burgundy coloured Toyota Hilux, registration XE6018.

Police are asking anyone who sees Mr Butters or has any information regarding his whereabouts to call 111.