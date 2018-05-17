New Zealand

Budget 2018 - Here's what you need to know at a glance

May 17, 2018
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the 2018 Budget. Here's what you need to know - at a glance.

* More children to get free GP visits, with the scheme extended to under-14s from under-13s.

*Lower-cost doctors' visits for all Community Services Card holders, making them cheaper by $20 to $30.

* More people eligible for the Community Services Card - extended to anyone living in state housing, receiving accommodation supplement or paying income-related rents.

* 6400 more state houses provided over the next four years.

* $750m boost in spending for re-building ageing hospital buildings and facilities.

*About $450m towards new schools , and money to hire another 1500 teachers by 2021.

*Around $300m over four years to police to recruit an extra 920 officers .

*New housing insulation programme providing grants to tens of thousands of low-income families.

* Tribunal set up to resolve outstanding Earthquake Commission and insurance claims.

