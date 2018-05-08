Maori TV's Jess Tyson hopes to inspire Kiwi youth after Miss World NZ win

Maori Television's Jessica Tyson and the newly crowned Miss World New Zealand hopes she'll be able to inspire Kiwi youth.

The 25-year-old took out first place in the 47th edition of the Miss World New Zealand pageant , at the Sky City Convention Centre on the weekend.

As well as working as a reporter and co-presenter on Maori Television's online midday news bulletin Rereatea, Ms Tyson has been competing in pageants since she was 15.

She has previously been a representative of New Zealand at two international pageants in China and Japan.

Speaking to TVNZ1's Te Karere Ms Tyson said she is passionate about improving the lives of youth in Aotearoa and also Te Reo Maori revitalisation and mental health awareness.

"My dream is to be a role model for youth here in NZ."

She'll represent New Zealand at the 2018 Miss World pageant in Sanya, China on December 8, where she hopes to follow in the footsteps of former winners of Maori descent.

"I want to be able to do a poi dance for the cultural section when I go to stand in China for Miss World."

"So there is still a lot of work ahead of me, but I'm a hardworking woman," said Ms Tyson.