'I literally kicked the door in of the P dealer': Dad tells court how 'I've got my son back'

May 8, 2018
A father of a P user has revealed how he kicked down the door of a drug dealer to rescue his son.

Cain Phillip Nelson-Clark appeared in the Nelson District Court yesterday, according to the Nelson Mail, and his father was granted permission to address the court.

He said he dealt with several agencies in order to get help for his son after first hearing of his erratic behaviour in January.

Nelson-Clark's father said he took matters into his hands out of "fear and frustration after "running in around in circles" trying to get assistance for his son.

"In the end I literally kicked the door in of the P dealer and found him in there and dragged him out of the property," the dad, who wasn't named, told Judge David Ruth.

Nelson-Clark was taken away from his contacts by his father in his motorhome, in order to get him off the drug.

"He went through that real hard period, it was a horrible thing to watch. He's now four months clean and as the counsellor said, I've got my son back."

Lawyer Kelly Hennessy said Nelson-Clark was lucky to have a father that could intervene.

Earlier in the year, a police summary of facts said Nelson-Clark was at his mother’s home in Levin on February 7 when he asked her for money for cigarettes.

When she refused, he threatened to burn the house.

Nelson-Clark’s mother left her home with her 14-year-old son and Nelson-Clark damaged the garage and locked himself in. He was later arrested by police.

Nelson-Clark admitted charges of stealing petrol, threatening behaviour and intentional damage.

On February 21, Nelson-Clark did not pay for $100 of fuel at a Levin petrol station.

He was ordered to pay $100 reparation for the petrol theft and sentenced to six months supervision on the intentional damage charge and three months community detention on the intimidation charge.

Judge Ruth also ordered him to complete an addiction counselling programme.

