Watch: David Liti 'touched' family were able to watch his gold medal performance at Commonwealth Games in person

Kiwi weightlifter David Liti said while winning a gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Games was special, having family able to witness his record-breaking performance was what truly "touched" him.

Liti won gold in the men's 105kg+ category with a combined total fof 403kg, a new Games record, on Monday with family members in attendance at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

The 21-year-old told TVNZ1's Breakfast he was delighted to have family watch him compete.

"Back at home, we have little competitions and those are the only types of competitions my family can make it to," he said.

"Something big like this, just for one of my sisters to make it to represent the whole 11 of us, it's amazing and it really touches me."

Liti also said he hasn't been on social media much after the triumph.

"I've really kept off social media the whole day. I wanted to enjoy today and live the moment instead of just being on the phone."