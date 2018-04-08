Day 4 recap: Huge effort from our Kiwi athletes sees big medal haul on exciting day of action

Relive all the action from the night session on day four of the 2018 Commonwealth Games from the Gold Coast.

NZ's medal haul: 4 gold; 7 silver; 6 bronze

12:20am: That concludes the live updates of day four of the Commonwealth Games

Day five will be another huge one for the Kiwis with Tom Walsh and Laurel Hubbard both going for gold.

12:10am: That silver medal from 19-year-old sensation Campbell Stewart caps off a great day for the Kiwis

Gold for Jo Edwards in the women's singles lawn bowls.

Silver for Alana Barber in the race walk.

Silver for Campbell Stewart and Eddie Dawkins in the cycling.

Bronze for Natasha Hansen in the cycling.

12:05am: Silver for Kiwi Campbell Stewart in an amazing performance in the men's 40km cycling point race!

11:59pm: Men's squash semi-final

Kiwi Paul Coll has won against Wales' Joel Makin and will compete for gold tomorrow night!

11:54pm: Men's 40km cycling point race

Stewart makes an amazing sprint and is now in second place at the back end of the race.

11:45pm: Men's 40km point race

Kiwi Campbell Stewart currently looking good in the bronze medal position as the race comes into the final third.

11:37pm: Men's squash semi-final

Kiwi Paul Coll has levelled it up against Wales' Joel Makin at 2-2.

Deciding set now to come...

11:25pm: Kiwis in action update

Ryan Scaife is into the quarterfinals of the boxing after winning his bout tonight.

The O'Dea brothers have just won their beach volleyball clash against the English.

Paul Coll is down two sets to one in his squash semi-final.

11:15pm: Men's cycling 40km point race

About to get underway, there are three Kiwis in contention for a medal in the final event at the velodrome, Regan Gough, Campbell Stewart and Tom Sexton.

10:58pm: Bronze for Natasha Hansen in the women's cycling keirin final!

A great ride at the end saw the Kiwi claim another medal.

10:55pm: Men's SM8 200m individual swimming medley

Nearly a medal for NZ's Celyn Edwards who finishes a gallant fourth.

10:48pm: Women's cycling scratch race

No medal for the Kiwis there, Aussie Amy Cure taking out the gold.

10:36pm: Three Kiwis looking to medal in the women's cycling scratch race

The race is underway and Racquel Sheath, Kirstie James and Michaela Drummond all in contention for NZ.

10:30pm: Kiwis in action update

Bailey Rogers has narrowly missed out on a medal in the women's 75kg weightlifting finishing fourth.

We are guaranteed a medal in the squash with Joelle King winning her semi-final tonight.

10:15pm: Women's keirin cycling: Kiwis Natasha Hansen and Olivia Podmore qualify for final at 10:45pm

10:05pm: Eddie Dawkins knocked down to silver in the men's 1000m cycling time trial by Aussie Matt Glaetzer

Dawkins wass on track to win gold after setting a new Games record until an amazing ride by Glaetzer!

10:03pm: Shock result in the women's netball as Malawi beat the Silver Ferns!

Malawi won 57-53...

10:00pm: Watch Jo Edwards amazing final bowl to claim gold here, as well as her jubilant reaction!

Kiwi Jo Edwards has won Gold in the women's lawn bowls, defeating Wales' Laura Daniels (Source: 1 NEWS)

9:43pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: Kiwi Jo Edwards takes out the gold winning 21-17 over Laura Daniels!

9:38pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: 20-17 to the Kiwi Jo Edwards

So close now! Only one more point needed by Edwards for an amazing gold medal.

9:35pm: All square! Women's lawn bowls singles final: 17-17

Kiwi Jo Edwards fights back and it's all on now!

9:20pm: Women's weightlifting 75kg

NZ's Bailey Rogers successful on her third attempt at snatching 88kg. That currently puts her in contention for bronze with the clean and jerk to come.

9:17pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: 15-13 to Laura Daniels over the Kiwi Jo Edwards

Still close in the bowls as we enter the 19th end.

9:10pm: Kiwis in action update:

Tasmyn Benny has won her boxing match against Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele.

The Tall Ferns have smashed India by 90-55 in the women's basketball and the Silver Ferns lead Malawi by 32-25 at half-time.

9:05pm: New Games record set by Kiwi Eddie Dawkins in the men's kilometre cycling time trial!

Lightning fast by Dawkins at 59.928.

9:00pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: 15-10 to Daniels

Problems for Kiwi Jo Edwards in the gold medal match as the Welsh woman starts to pull away.

8:50pm: Kiwis in action in women's boxing and weightlifting

NZ's Bailey Rogers is going to attempt to snatch 88kg in the women's 75kg final and Tasmyn Benny is underway in her boxing match against Botswana's Lethabo Modukanele.

Busy night for Kiwis!

8:45pm: Women's cycling keirin repechage

NZ's Emma Cumming makes it through the first repechage coming in third. Olivia Podmore wins her repecharge and also stays alive.

8:36pm: Silver Ferns take on Malawi in the netball

It's 9-3 to the Kiwis in the first quarter in what should be an easy hit out.

Meanwhile, Jo Edwards is doing it tough in the women's lawn bowls final, down 11-7 to Daniels after the 11th end.

8:32pm: Men's 40km points cycling race

NZ's Regan Gough wins the second qualifier and Campbell Stewart finishes fifth. Both Kiwi's will be in the gold medal race at 11pm tonight.

8:23pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: 9 - 7 to Daniels after nine ends.

After a brief lead for the Kiwi Jo Edwards, Wales' Laura Daniels storms back to re-take the lead. Still very close!

8:13pm: Men's hockey Black Sticks beat South Africa 6-0

Comfortable in the end for the Black Sticks in their pool match.

8:10pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: 6 - 3 to Daniels after six ends.

The Welsh woman is bowling extremely well and putting a lot of pressure on the Kiwi here in Broadbeach.

8:06pm: Men's 40km points cycling race

Kiwi Tom Sexton makes it through the heat and is in the medal race!

7:56pm: Black Sticks men's hockey team lead South Africa 5-0 in the final quarter

The Women's Tall Ferns basketball team are also playing right now and are dominating India 40-16 in the second quarter.

7:54pm: Women's lawn bowls singles final: 4-1 to Wales' Laura Daniels after three ends.

Early advantage to Daniels over Edwards.

7:50pm:Women's cycling keirin heats

Kiwi Emma Cumming finishes third in her heat and is also into the repechage where she will get another shot at advancing.

7:45pm: Click here to watch live coverage of Jo Edwards going for gold in the women’s lawn bowls final.

Currently 1-1 after two ends. Come on Jo!

7:41pm: Women's cycling keirin heats

Kiwi Olivia Podmore finishes at the back of her heat but will get another chance in the repecharge.

7:36pm: Women's cycling keirin heats

Natasha Hansen threw to the gold medal race after comfortably winning her heat!

7:35pm: Men's gymnastics Kiwi Devy Dyson finishes in sixth place

A valiant effort from Dyson in the rings final but he just misses out on the medals.

7:20pm: Crazy scenes in the men's 94kg weightlifting today!

Wild scenes as PNG weightlifter’s gold medal winning lift causes Canadian competitor to go berserk backstage.

7:10pm: Men's hockey Black Sticks dominating South Africa 4-0

Plain sailing for the Kiwis in this one, leading 4-0 in the second quarter.

7:05pm: Men's artistic gymnastics rings

Kiwi Devy Dyson has just performed an impressive rings routine scoring 13.533 to put him in third place with four competitors still to come.

6:57pm: Watch Tom Walsh's massive opening throw which set a new Commonwealth Games shot put record!

6:42pm: Tom Walsh sets Games record in his first qualifying throw!

That's how you do it... 22.45 in Walsh's first throw for a new games record. He smiles casually as that one flashes up on screen.

6:37pm: Men's hockey, Black Sticks up 1-0 over South Africa

The Kiwis are off to a fast start scoring from a penalty corner to get an early lead in their pool match.

6:25pm: Kiwi Tom Walsh looking to come out strong in shot put qualifications

Not long now until one of our great gold medal hopes steps out to throw in the shot put.

Plenty of interest in how big Tom Walsh gets on, its due to start in around ten minutes.

6:05pm: Plenty of Kiwi Commonwealth Games action to sink your teeth into tonight!

At 6.30pm in the hockey the Black Sticks men take on South Africa.

6.35pm Tom Walsh makes his first appearance in the shot put qualifications.

7:30pm sees Kiwis in the women's keirin cycling heats and the Tall Ferns take on India in the basketball.

7:31pm Jo Edwards goes for gold in the women's lawn bowl finals.

Plenty more Kiwis in action after that as well with the Silver Ferns taking on Malawi and weightlifting and boxing also on the cards.

5:30pm: Watch Kiwi Ethan Dick's penalty free floor routine that saw him grab fifth place in artistic gymnastics

5:20pm: Kiwi weightlifter Andrea Hams pays tribute to heartbroken Richie Patterson

Richie Patterson put aside his own disappointment to help her to a creditable 6th in today’s 69kg event at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

5:05pm: Men's artistic gymnastics final

Cyprus' Marios Georgiou takes out the gold medal, with Canada's Scott Morgan grabbing silver and Daniel Purvis of Scotland taking home the bronze. New Zealand's Ethan Dick finishes in a respectable fifth just outside the medals.

4:55pm: Men's artistic gymnastics

Some strong routines sees NZ's Ethan Dick drop out of medal contention after a great floor routine of his own.

Dick is now in fifth place with Cyprus' Marios Georgiou in the gold medal position.

4:45pm: Men's artistic gymnastics sees Ethan Dick going for gold

Straight over to the gymnastics where Kiwi Ethan Dick has just completed his floor routine, posting a score of 13.500 that sees him in third place currently.

4:40pm: Women's lawn bowls, Kiwi Jo Edwards in gold medal match at 7:30pm

Edwards will be taking on Laura Daniels from Wales later tonight as they go head to head for gold.