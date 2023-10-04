UK university to offer course on magic and the occult

A university in the UK will be offering a degree in magic and the occult from next year.

Students will be able to study an MA in Magic and Occult Science at the University of Exeter's Streatham campus from September 2024.

The one-year postgraduate programme is one of the first of its kind in the UK to "combine the study of the history of magic with such a wide range of other subjects", the university said on its website.

The course will delve into "the long and diverse history of esotericism, witchcraft, ritual magic, occult science, and related topics".

Programme director Emily Selove said the course was created following "a recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside of academia".

ADVERTISEMENT

She said "decolonisation, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism and anti-racism are at the core of this programme".

Some choices for papers include esotericism and magical tradition; the western dragon in literature and art; and philosophy and psychedelics.

The course will be offered through the university's Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies.

"This MA will allow people to re-examine the assumption that the West is the place of rationalism and science, while the rest of the world is a place of magic and superstition," Selove said.