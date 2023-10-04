Roger Tuivasa-Sheck admits drink driving

League and rugby star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has admitted drink-driving.

Tuivasa-Sheck appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning.

He was driving a vehicle on State Highway 1 on September 10 this year when he failed a breath test.

He had a breath alcohol level of 453 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath - the limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

He admitted the charge and was fined $600 and banned for driving for six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stuff reported that his lawyer John Munro, told the court Tuivasa-Sheck had been drinking at Sky City with teammates after a game.

He had stopped drinking by the time he left with friends at 2am.

He caught an Uber to his Manukau home around 6am and then decided to collect his car as he "didn't feel drunk at all".

He was stopped at a checkpoint - Munro pointed out there was no erratic driving involved.

Munro said his client had not sought name suppression and was "taking it on the chin".

Tuivasa-Sheck was also ordered to pay $130 court costs.

He will return to the Warriors next season after a spell in rugby union.