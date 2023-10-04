NZ named one of the best, friendliest countries in the world

New Zealand has claimed a number of big accolades from Condé Nast in its latest travel awards.

The media giant's UK and US travel publications have both released their Readers' Choice Awards lists overnight.

The winners are decided on by surveying travellers from around the globe.

Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) had different results.

In the US edition, Aotearoa ranked fifth among the "top countries in the world" – well ahead of local competition Australia in 12th.

Japan topped the rankings with Italy in second, Greece in third and Ireland in fourth.

New Zealand just pipped Spain and Portugal, in sixth and seventh respectively.

The US awards also saw Air New Zealand lauded as the world's seventh-best international airline.

"With some of the longest flights in the world, the Kiwi carrier pays close attention to seat comfort," the publication notes.

Singapore Airlines took top gong in that category.

And Wharekauhau Country Estate at Ocean Beach near Wellington claimed 46th in the list of the world's best resorts.

"This upscale Relais and Châteaux property, popular with Dutch and British royals, is worth the 45-minute drive southwest of Martinborough for the green setting alone," Condé Nast Traveler said.

Park Hyatt Auckland came 23rd in the US edition's ranking of the world's top hotels., winning praise for its room sizes and interiors.

In the UK edition of the awards, New Zealand was praised as the seventh-friendliest country in the world.

"New Zealanders are famed the world over for a laidback, positive attitude," Condé Nast Traveller said.

"The idea of manaakitanga – a sign of mutual respect and care for others' wellbeing – is essential here."

Air New Zealand ranked eighth in its list of the world's best airlines.