All Blacks crack up media with chat of biscuits and zombies

9:32am

The All Blacks are now deep into their preparations for this week's must-win Rugby World Cup pool match against Uruguay but two of their players have also been discussing how they'll be ready for a zombie apocalypse.

It's just one of the many light-hearted conversations between teammates and longtime friends Leicester Fainga'anuku and Tupou Vaa'i, who have both been named to start on Friday in Lyon.

"We've been really close friends since we were young," Fainga'anuku told media in France this morning.

"Getting an opportunity to do what we love at the top stage is pretty amazing for both of us and it's awesome to see us get an opportunity to go out there and do what we love again."

Vaa'i added Friday's Test will add another chapter to their friendship.

"We've been great friends. We've come through the Under-20s together," he said.

"We've stayed connected over the last few years and this guy has been playing unreal footy. You can see why he's in this team. He just likes to get busy on the field and he just backs himself."

Tupou Vaa'i and Leicester Fainga'anuku have enjoyed their time in France.

Tupou Vaa'i and Leicester Fainga'anuku have enjoyed their time in France. (Source: Getty)

But amidst the compliments was signs of their real friendship - one full of banter and teasing and weird conversations.

"Yeah, I don't really like this guy next to me. I am just joking but he's definitely annoying. Always comes knocking on my door," Vaa'i said.

"We are currently watching The Walking Dead at the moment and all our talk has just been about what weapon would you use if there were zombies and that sort of stuff.

"Was it a hammer, Leicester?"

The question got a good laugh from reporters before Fainga'anuku revealed they also debate who is on tea duty.

"We see eye to eye most of the time, but the only time we do argue is when we are deciding who is getting the bickies (biscuits) for the tea and who is making the tea," he said.

"We've definitely come a long way."

