'It gave me shivers' - Passenger captures sideways Chch landing

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
40 mins ago

Extraordinary footage has emerged of a very crooked passenger plane landing in Christchurch yesterday.

It happened as gale-force winds blasted the country, reaching more than 120 km/h across both Otago and Canterbury. South-westerly gales hit 140 km/h in Dunedin, while the biggest gust of 172 km/h was recorded at Cape Turnagain.

Tanuj Uppal, a passenger onboard the giant Emirates A380 flying from Sydney, filmed the in-flight footage of the landing, saying it "gave him shivers".

"Ten minutes before the end of the flight, the plane started going up and down quite a bit. Considering how big of a plane it is, I really wasn't expecting it."

Uppal said his wife was holding onto him when the plane started jolting up and down.

"It felt like we were getting pushed out of our chairs when the plane was moving up and down."

He said there were things flying about the cabin and it was a "relief" when they landed.

"When I saw the angle the plan was landing at, I just hoped we had an experienced pilot, but he or she did an exceptional job," Uppal added.

Air New Zealand this morning said it will take about a day or two to clear a backlog of customers from 93 flights cancelled because of the strong winds.

Yesterday, a campervan was caught on camera as it toppled over on a Canterbury highway in strong winds.

The accident happened on a section of State Highway 80 between Lake Pukaki and Aoraki around 1.50pm.

Philip Kennett, who filmed the accident, travels SH80 regularly and said it was the worst gales he has experienced in a long time.

"I was following along behind the campervan and it started to tip over," the rural and commercial communications worker told 1News.

"There was a family of five in it, with a couple of kids, everyone was shaken up but only their father was injured with a cut on his hand that was bleeding," Kennett said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1News they received 191 weather related callouts between 9am yesterday and 1pm today.

They said 158 callouts were for the South Island and 33 were for the North Island.

" These included incidents involving trees blown over railway lines, roof tops lifting, trampolines blowing into houses, and power lines falling on to the road."

MetService today said southwest gales over the South Island and lower North Island had eased and all watches and warnings have been lifted.

September 2023 was Aotearoa's warmest since records began - NIWA

Wairoa reached New Zealand's third-highest September temperature on record with a sweltering 29.6C.

2:23pm

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

The Canterbury University researchers are part of an international coalition who have spent the last 130 days tracking the BlueWalker 3 satellite.

12:12pm

Wild weather: Backlog from flight cancellations, ferries canned

9:09am

Leaders' debate spat: Hipkins says event key for South Island

8:42am

Jodi Barnett, wife of media personality Simon Barnett, dies

6:45am

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

9:18pm

25 mins ago

Progress made in Hori Gage homicide investigation

40 mins ago

'It gave me shivers' - Passenger captures sideways Chch landing

52 mins ago

At least 11 dead after church roof collapses during mass in Mexico

4:01pm

Costco union members win pay deal above the living wage

3:42pm

Emergency situation unfolding in Victoria as bushfires rage

