New Zealand
1News

Two sentenced for Covid-19 wage subsidy fraud

11:13am
File image of $50 and $100 notes.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. (Source: 1News)

Two people have been sentenced for defrauding taxpayers through the Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Auckland man Uatesoni Filimoehala, also known as Watson Filimoehala, was jailed for two years and three months for his offending.

He created a construction company that defrauded taxpayers of more than $120,000, with there being no evidence the company was trading when applications for the subsidy were filed.

The 40-year-old was sentenced in the Auckland District Court last Friday after admitting to four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document, the Ministry of Social Development said today in a media release.

Filimoehala, who was bankrupt at the time, registered 42 Construction Limited with the Companies Office on April 17, 2020, shortly after the scheme was implemented.

He submitted six fraudulent wage subsidy applications for the company, with the first being filed just hours after the company was registered.

Filimoehala received $126,532.80 after three of the applications were successful. He also unsuccessfully applied for a further $42,491.20.

Subsequent checks by MSD found none of the employees listed in the fraudulent applications worked for the company, while others were working elsewhere and were receiving wage subsidies for their employment.

It comes after a Katikati woman was sentenced to seven months' home detention after pleading guilty to five charges of dishonest use of a document in connection with the wage subsidy.

Emma Martinson, 34, was also ordered to pay $14,059.20 in reparations during sentencing in the Tauranga District Court on September 27.

Martinson paid $2000 prior to her sentencing.

Between April 9, 2020 and April 8, 2022, Martinson dishonestly submitted 12 applications to MSD for wage subsidy and Leave Support Scheme payments despite being ineligible to receive support.

She received a total of $14,059.20 after three of the pay applications were successful.

Martinson also unsuccessfully applied for $41,662.80 in wage subsidy funds.

Eight of the wage subsidy applications were sole trader applications; seven of which were submitted in Martinson’s name, and one under the name 'Spicknspan'. Martinson was not working as a sole trader at the time.

Two further wage subsidy applications were made in Martinson’s name, listing her as an employer when she was not. Martinson also submitted two applications in the names of two other people who had no knowledge of them.

"There is no record that any of the wage subsidy funds were ever used to pay any listed employees," MSD said.

The prosecution by MSD comes as part of a work programme ensuring people who received wage subsidy payments were entitled to them.

More than 38 people have been brought before the courts for wage subsidy misuse to date.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of PlentyAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

The main rotor damaged the aircraft when a "heavy and unexpected" gust struck.

31 mins ago

Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

Person critical, three others hurt in Auckland bus stop attack

A person has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after the Māngere attack.

7:46am

Christopher Luxon casts ballot as advanced voting starts

Christopher Luxon casts ballot as advanced voting starts

Mon, Oct 2

0:59

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

'Stop hogging the oxygen' - Green, ACT leaders debate as early voting opens

Mon, Oct 2

12:34

Police look for man who left DOC hut in Taupō last night

Police look for man who left DOC hut in Taupō last night

Sun, Oct 1

Auckland Zoo tiger mating again after killing cub and stillbirth

Auckland Zoo tiger mating again after killing cub and stillbirth

Sun, Oct 1

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Election live: Luxon has message for Hipkins over debate spat

2:10

Election live: Luxon has message for Hipkins over debate spat

31 mins ago

Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

Auckland rescue helicopter damaged in strong wind

40 mins ago

BREAKING

Fresh cost blowout on project to strengthen Wellington Town Hall

Fresh cost blowout on project to strengthen Wellington Town Hall

50 mins ago

Allegations against NZ-born reporter Dan Wootton investigated by police

Allegations against NZ-born reporter Dan Wootton investigated by police

57 mins ago

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

0:35

NZ researchers say satellite is too bright in night sky

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

Tori Spelling praises her kids after moving them into motorhome

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress has been living with her five kids in a motorhome amid widely rumoured financial troubles.

11:44am

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

9:40pm

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Mon, Oct 2