New Zealand
Fair Go

Woman stunned UK mother-in-law not deemed relative by insurance company

By Hadyn Jones, Fair Go/Good Sorts Presenter
7:52pm

A Tekapo woman has found herself $10,000 out of pocket because of her insurance company's definition of 'relative'.

Natalia Zuleta used the complimentary travel insurance that came with her Westpac credit card when booking a trip to Australia for her family of four.

Forty-eight hours before the family were due to leave on the trip, they cancelled it because Zuleta's UK-based mother-in-law was diagnosed as gravely ill.

"When we realised that things were serious, we decided that we had no other option but to cancel our holiday and be by her side," she told Fair Go.

The trip to the UK lasted months and ended in a funeral.

When Zuleta put her claim in for the cancelled flights and accommodation to Australia she was confident it would be accepted. However, Westpac insurance provider AIG denied her claim.

The policy's definition of relative didn't include her mother-in-law because she didn't live in Australia or New Zealand.

"And that was a clause on page 24 of their policy document which obviously I hadn't read. We cancelled everything to be by a family member's side. It's irrelevant where they are located," Zuleta said.

And it turns out this is not uncommon. Most other major banks' travel insurance policies define a relative as a close family member (including through marriage) who are resident in New Zealand. ANZ is the only major bank to not have this condition in its credit card travel insurance policy.

Following inquiries from Fair Go, Westpac offered Zuleta a compassionate payment of $10,000.

She was also asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused because she wanted to warn others that this condition could be in their policies too.

"The support we provide our customers varies depending on their circumstances. In some cases, this may involve a confidentiality agreement," Westpac explained.

"We encourage customers to carefully read the terms and conditions to understand what they're covered for," it added.

Regardless, an email arrived from Westpac while Fair Go was filming.

"As a gesture of goodwill and to acknowledge the difficult service experience you has with one of our product suppliers, we would like to extend the amount of ten thousand dollars in full and final settlement of this matter with Westpac."

Zuleta said she is relieved she can now take that long-awaited family holiday. She said despite what her insurance company says, her definition of family remains.

"To me family's family."

New ZealandTravelChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ destination named in top 10 most relaxing spots in the world

NZ destination named in top 10 most relaxing spots in the world

It also took out the number one spot in Oceania.

12:01pm

5:10

Govt to add 100 new public EV chargers across the country

Govt to add 100 new public EV chargers across the country

The chargers will be installed at 19 locations on popular holiday routes.

Sun, Oct 1

1:29

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

Only known Māori sail Te Rā returns to Aotearoa

Fri, Sep 29

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

Canterbury town finally gets its new jetty, 12 years after quakes

Fri, Sep 29

2:47

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

Meet the 14-year-old girl challenging stigmas in farming

Thu, Sep 28

4:19

Grounded: Air Force send retiring Orion on epic road journey

Grounded: Air Force send retiring Orion on epic road journey

Thu, Sep 28

2:00

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

35 mins ago

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

40 mins ago

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

2:50

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

57 mins ago

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

0:43

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

8:47pm

'Shy, not so trendy' kid now on top of lawn bowls world 16 years on

2:01

'Shy, not so trendy' kid now on top of lawn bowls world 16 years on

8:24pm

Where has all the sandwich slice bread gone?

6:11

Where has all the sandwich slice bread gone?

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

35 mins ago

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30