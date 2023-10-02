Entertainment
Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

By Lucy Anderson, Digital Reporter
49 mins ago

A fire broke out on stage during a Skrillex set at a music festival in Auckland last night.

A concertgoer told 1News the blaze started in a lighting rig after a fireworks display during the US DJ's set at Listen In.

"It started to melt and then there were flames," they said.

"Someone told the crowd to stay away from the front as it was melting and dropping to the ground.

"They brought the rig down and put out the fire while Skrillex kept the crowd busy and told them to look around and look after their friends.

"They put the fire out and carried on. Fireworks were still used after the fire and the lights seemed to be working as normal."

Footage shows the lighting rig swaying as it was lowered down at Go Media Stadium.

The stage crew put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Event promoter Fuzzy has been contacted for comment.

