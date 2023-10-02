Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

33 mins ago
Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it 'disturbing'

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it 'disturbing' (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has slammed the "disturbing" use of artificial intelligence to recreate the late actor's voice.

The 34-year-old actor/writer/director has spoken out against the trend of using AI to match celebrities' voices and likeness - calling it a "Frankensteinian monster" - after discovering it was used to piece together Robin's voice almost a decade after his death and she has thrown her support behind the ongoing strike by the SAG-AFTRA actors union which is rallying against the use of AI.

In a post on Instagram, Zelda wrote: "I am not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI. I’ve witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad.

"This isn’t theoretical, it is very, very real. I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want, and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings."

Zelda added of the strike: "Living actors deserve a chance to create characters with their choices, to voice cartoons, to put their HUMAN effort and time into the pursuit of performance. These recreations are, at their very best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankensteinian monster cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for."

The industrial action by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) union started in May and recently officially came to an end after a deal was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). However, the industrial action by SAG-AFTRA remains ongoing until a deal is reached.

Zelda's comments about the use of AI on her father's voice come after it was revealed the late actor will be heard on screen again as his voice will be featured in the new Disney short 'Once Upon a Studio'.

He will feature as his 'Aladdin' character, Genie, using previously unheard dialogue that was recorded prior to his death in 2014 at the age of 63. It's believed the records are being used with the consent of Robin's estate.

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

The 34-year-old actor has paid a glowing tribute to his former Harry Potter co-star, who has passed away aged 82.

Fri, Sep 29

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Angelina Jolie: 'I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade'

Thu, Sep 28

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright welcomes baby boy

Thu, Sep 28

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Rapper who battled Eminem in 8 Mile dies

Wed, Sep 27

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Hollywood writers strike over as agreement reached

Wed, Sep 27

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

33 mins ago

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

39 mins ago

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

2:50

Election live: Luxon responds to Labour's chicken jibes

55 mins ago

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

0:43

'Havoc' to continue as fresh severe gale warnings issued

8:47pm

'Shy, not so trendy' kid now on top of lawn bowls world 16 years on

2:01

'Shy, not so trendy' kid now on top of lawn bowls world 16 years on

8:24pm

Where has all the sandwich slice bread gone?

6:11

Where has all the sandwich slice bread gone?

SPONSORED

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

Sponsored by Hyundai

Sustainability is beautiful in more ways than one

More from Entertainment

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

'Disturbing' - Robin Williams' daughter slams AI recreating his voice

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Willams has spoken out after artificial intelligence has been used to recreate the late actor's voice - calling it "disturbing".

33 mins ago

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce's Chiefs at New Jersey stadium

Neither Swift nor Kelce have revealed any details about their relationship.

4:56pm

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

Watch: Fire breaks out during Auckland Skrillex set

4:20pm

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

Sir Billy Connolly shares update on 'cruel' Parkinson's disease

10:58am

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Sat, Sep 30