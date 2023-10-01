New Zealand
1News

Severe gales to batter central, southern parts of the country

11:41am
Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A trough is set to bring severe gales to central and southern parts of the country tomorrow, while heavy rain is expected to sweep through the west of the South Island.

It comes amid a blustery and soggy few days for most of the country.

MetService this morning issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland from 3am to 6am tomorrow.

The area is expected to see 90-110mm of rainfall about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast. Thunderstorms are possible during this period.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Buller from 8am to 4pm tomorrow, and Fiordland from 1am to 11am.

Orange strong wind warnings have been issued for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua District from 9am to 6pm tomorrow; the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges from 3am to 9pm tomorrow; the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges from 3am to 9pm tomorrow; Fiordland; Southland, including Stewart Island; and Clutha between 9am and 6pm tomorrow; and Otago from 10am to 10pm tomorrow.

"Damaging" gusts of 140km/h are expected in the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges tomorrow afternoon and evening, before easing about the Canterbury High Country in the late afternoon, MetService said.

West to northwest gales are also expected to develop tomorrow morning in Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, the Wairarapa and Tararua District, before rising to severe gales with gusts of 120km/h in exposed places by mid-morning.

The Canterbury Plains, Banks Peninsula, and coastal Marlborough south of Ward can expect to see severe gales gusting 120km/h from late morning before changing to the southwest, with severe gales gusting 130km/h in exposed coastal places, particularly around Banks Peninsula.

Southland is also expected to see severe gales gusting 120km/h from early tomorrow afternoon, while Otago and Clutha will see gales reach 130km/h, before easing from the west.

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 9am to 6pm on Monday, with west to northwest winds potentially approaching severe gales in exposed places.

The latest weather warnings and watches can be found on the MetService website.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Far North homes still without power as cold temperatures hit

Far North homes still without power as cold temperatures hit

More than 100 homes remain without power in the Far North after thunderstorms swept through yesterday.

32 mins ago

There's been so many sinkholes in Auckland lately. Why?

There's been so many sinkholes in Auckland lately. Why?

The street-swallowers seem to be making headlines every few weeks.

Fri, Sep 29

1:14

Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Dramatic video shows heli rescue from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Wed, Sep 27

0:30

Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

Some Gisborne residents asked to evacuate as rain lashes region

Tue, Sep 26

Helicopter pilot plucks 4 people from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Helicopter pilot plucks 4 people from sinking barge near Ōpōtiki

Tue, Sep 26

Watch: Lightning strikes Waikato as thunderstorms move in

Watch: Lightning strikes Waikato as thunderstorms move in

Tue, Sep 26

0:10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

0 min ago

Greens: Wealth tax to raise billions, even with avoidance

22:35

Greens: Wealth tax to raise billions, even with avoidance

10 mins ago

Winston Peters attacks TVNZ, says he wants broadcasting portfolio

26:41

Winston Peters attacks TVNZ, says he wants broadcasting portfolio

32 mins ago

Far North homes still without power as cold temperatures hit

Far North homes still without power as cold temperatures hit

51 mins ago

Whakatane whānau desperate for solution after renovation delays

2:45

Whakatane whānau desperate for solution after renovation delays

12:56pm

Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid-19 as voting about to begin

Chris Hipkins tests positive for Covid-19 as voting about to begin

12:13pm

National releases 100-day action plan if elected, Labour responds

National releases 100-day action plan if elected, Labour responds

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

Sat, Sep 30

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

Sat, Sep 30

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Sat, Sep 30

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29