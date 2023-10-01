Severe gales to batter central, southern parts of the country

A trough is set to bring severe gales to central and southern parts of the country tomorrow, while heavy rain is expected to sweep through the west of the South Island.

It comes amid a blustery and soggy few days for most of the country.

MetService this morning issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland from 3am to 6am tomorrow.

The area is expected to see 90-110mm of rainfall about the ranges, with lesser amounts near the coast. Thunderstorms are possible during this period.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Buller from 8am to 4pm tomorrow, and Fiordland from 1am to 11am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orange strong wind warnings have been issued for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua District from 9am to 6pm tomorrow; the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges from 3am to 9pm tomorrow; the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges from 3am to 9pm tomorrow; Fiordland; Southland, including Stewart Island; and Clutha between 9am and 6pm tomorrow; and Otago from 10am to 10pm tomorrow.

"Damaging" gusts of 140km/h are expected in the Canterbury High Country and the Marlborough ranges tomorrow afternoon and evening, before easing about the Canterbury High Country in the late afternoon, MetService said.

West to northwest gales are also expected to develop tomorrow morning in Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, the Wairarapa and Tararua District, before rising to severe gales with gusts of 120km/h in exposed places by mid-morning.

The Canterbury Plains, Banks Peninsula, and coastal Marlborough south of Ward can expect to see severe gales gusting 120km/h from late morning before changing to the southwest, with severe gales gusting 130km/h in exposed coastal places, particularly around Banks Peninsula.

Southland is also expected to see severe gales gusting 120km/h from early tomorrow afternoon, while Otago and Clutha will see gales reach 130km/h, before easing from the west.

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 9am to 6pm on Monday, with west to northwest winds potentially approaching severe gales in exposed places.

The latest weather warnings and watches can be found on the MetService website.