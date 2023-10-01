New Zealand
1News

Person critical after wrong way driver hits 2 cars on Akld motorway

7:27am
A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

One person has been critically injured after a car travelling the wrong way on an Auckland motorway collided with two vehicles last night.

Police say the car had been driving down the Squadron Dr on-ramp, on the Upper Harbour Motorway in Greenhithe, when it collided with a ute towing a boat and another car around 8.15pm.

The driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction was critically injured in the crash.

Three other passengers, who were in the two vehicles which were struck, have have moderate injuries following the incident.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police ‘with guns’ spotted in Akl’s Mt Eden after incident

Police ‘with guns’ spotted in Akl’s Mt Eden after incident

According to people on Facebook, police officers “with guns” were spotted near Bathurst and Shackleton Road.

9:03pm

Reported shooting at residential property in Mangere

Reported shooting at residential property in Mangere

A neighbour told 1News it wasn't the first time there's been a shooting at the property.

7:27pm

Two arrested in Akl after assaults during early-morning robberies

Two arrested in Akl after assaults during early-morning robberies

6:20pm

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

Fri, Sep 29

3:48

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

Police release CCTV image of missing Auckland man Dylan Barford

Fri, Sep 29

Akl Harbour Bridge under 'red alert' as gales move in

Akl Harbour Bridge under 'red alert' as gales move in

Fri, Sep 29

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

30 mins ago

Apple to fix software problems blamed for overheating iPhone 15s

Apple to fix software problems blamed for overheating iPhone 15s

7:27am

Person critical after wrong way driver hits 2 cars on Akld motorway

Person critical after wrong way driver hits 2 cars on Akld motorway

6:40am

Breakers celebrate Abercrombie NBL milestone in style

Breakers celebrate Abercrombie NBL milestone in style

6:00am

What happens when Winston Peters goes into coalition talks?

What happens when Winston Peters goes into coalition talks?

5:00am

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to murdered former personal assistant

Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to murdered former personal assistant

5:00am

Nobel Prize season is here - what to know about the famous awards

Nobel Prize season is here - what to know about the famous awards

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Fri, Sep 29

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29