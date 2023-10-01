Person critical after wrong way driver hits 2 cars on Akld motorway

One person has been critically injured after a car travelling the wrong way on an Auckland motorway collided with two vehicles last night.

Police say the car had been driving down the Squadron Dr on-ramp, on the Upper Harbour Motorway in Greenhithe, when it collided with a ute towing a boat and another car around 8.15pm.

The driver of the vehicle travelling in the wrong direction was critically injured in the crash.

Three other passengers, who were in the two vehicles which were struck, have have moderate injuries following the incident.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are now underway.