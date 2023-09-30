New Zealand
1News

Two arrested in Akl after assaults during early-morning robberies

6:20pm

(Source: 1News)

Two people were arrested after a series of aggravated robberies in central Auckland during the early hours of this morning, which saw people assaulted.

Police say the alleged offenders were involved in four robberies between 1.30am and 1.50am in the Wellesley Street West/Federal Street area.

During the final incident, police say a vehicle was stolen – the pair were spotted soon after on Mt Albert Road and were tracked by the police eagle helicopter.

Road spikes were deployed on Stoddardt Road in Mt Roskill, and “the vehicle came to a stop”.

The two men attempted to escape but were soon caught and arrested.

A 25-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today, facing aggravated robbery charges.

A 23-year-old man is also set to appear in the Auckland District Court on 2 October. He is facing aggravated robbery and dangerous driving charges.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Reported shooting at residential property in Mangere

Reported shooting at residential property in Mangere

A neighbour told 1News it wasn't the first time there's been a shooting at the property.

52 mins ago

'Racial slurs shouted' during invasion of Te Pāti Māori candidate's home

'Racial slurs shouted' during invasion of Te Pāti Māori candidate's home

It comes as multiple complaints have been laid with police over candidates being attacked or threatened during this week's election campaign.

5:50pm

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

Police making inquiries after Labour candidate ‘slapped’ at event

5:10pm

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

Vandals cost small Southland town $20k in damage

4:44pm

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

9:27pm

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

Watch: Daniel Faitaua plays HADO, the world's first physical eSport

Fri, Sep 29

3:48

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

US speaker's plan to keep the govt open fails, shutdown almost certain

US speaker's plan to keep the govt open fails, shutdown almost certain

52 mins ago

Reported shooting at residential property in Mangere

Reported shooting at residential property in Mangere

7:10pm

'Monstered' - All Blacks finally click to make World Cup statement

0:24

'Monstered' - All Blacks finally click to make World Cup statement

7:08pm

Code-swapping Kiwis Guthrie, Roache ready to clash in NRLW final

2:07

Code-swapping Kiwis Guthrie, Roache ready to clash in NRLW final

6:58pm

Politicians urged to take bipartisan approach on climate change

Politicians urged to take bipartisan approach on climate change

6:34pm

Black Ferns win big over Wallaroos despite stunted second half

Black Ferns win big over Wallaroos despite stunted second half

More from Entertainment

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

Judge to end conservatorship for Blind Side inspiration Michael Oher

In August, the 37-year-old filed a petition accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.

11:55am

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

Marilyn Manson settles lawsuit over alleged rape

The 54-year-old shock rocker faced allegations from an accuser named only as Jane Doe of sexually assaulting her and depriving her of food and sleep in 2011.

10:09am

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

Police check on Britney Spears after dancing knife videos

8:54am

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Fri, Sep 29