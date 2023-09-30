Two arrested in Akl after assaults during early-morning robberies

Two people were arrested after a series of aggravated robberies in central Auckland during the early hours of this morning, which saw people assaulted.

Police say the alleged offenders were involved in four robberies between 1.30am and 1.50am in the Wellesley Street West/Federal Street area.

During the final incident, police say a vehicle was stolen – the pair were spotted soon after on Mt Albert Road and were tracked by the police eagle helicopter.

Road spikes were deployed on Stoddardt Road in Mt Roskill, and “the vehicle came to a stop”.

The two men attempted to escape but were soon caught and arrested.

A 25-year-old man is set to appear in the Auckland District Court today, facing aggravated robbery charges.

A 23-year-old man is also set to appear in the Auckland District Court on 2 October. He is facing aggravated robbery and dangerous driving charges.