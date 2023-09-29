Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana Maipi-Clarke's home was broken into twice today in what her party is calling a "politically motivated attack".

Earlier tonight the party said the 21-year-old's home was invaded, but just before 10pm her father told 1News the address had been broken into a second time.

Te Pāti Māori released a statement this evening in regards to the first incident, saying they are "are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Today however, a line was crossed".

"Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s (sic) home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week," the statement read.

"When our billboards are vandalised, and when our candidates are verbally assaulted, it is not an attack on them as individuals or us as a political party. It is an attack on what we represent: our whakapapa, our culture, and the dreams of our tupuna and mokopuna.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To our knowledge, this is the first time in our history that a politician’s home and personal property has been invaded to this extent."

Speaking at The Hui's Hauraki-Waikato electorate debate tonight, Maipi-Clarke, 21, directly addressed the recent attacks on her property.

"To the people who ram-raided my house, who came into my house and threatened me, to the people who came and vandalised my fence: don't be scared," she began.

"The kohanga reo generation are here, and we have a huge movement and a huge wave of us coming through. I am not scared.

"I am not fearful. I am here to be a light and a māramatanga to us that we belong in these places."

1News has contacted police for comment.

It comes after a Labour candidate said she was slapped by an aggressive member of the public while at a local election debate this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela Roberts, a candidate for Taranaki-King Country, took to social media today to inform her followers of an incident that happened on Tuesday.

Following the debate, Roberts said she was having a discussion with a "tall man" about education policy and other things when "aggressive finger pointing started".

"Then things took a turn for the worse," she said.

"He grabbed my shoulders and shook me in order to emphasise the point he was making. Then he slapped my cheeks with both hands.

"At this point I walked away and gathered my things and he left. Others checked that I was okay. I said that I was and left for home."