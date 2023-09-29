Politics
1News

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

54 mins ago
Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark at Young Voters'Debate.

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark at Young Voters'Debate. (Source: 1News)

Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana Maipi-Clarke's home was broken into twice today in what her party is calling a "politically motivated attack".

Earlier tonight the party said the 21-year-old's home was invaded, but just before 10pm her father told 1News the address had been broken into a second time.

Te Pāti Māori released a statement this evening in regards to the first incident, saying they are "are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Today however, a line was crossed".

"Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s (sic) home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week," the statement read.

"When our billboards are vandalised, and when our candidates are verbally assaulted, it is not an attack on them as individuals or us as a political party. It is an attack on what we represent: our whakapapa, our culture, and the dreams of our tupuna and mokopuna.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time in our history that a politician’s home and personal property has been invaded to this extent."

Speaking at The Hui's Hauraki-Waikato electorate debate tonight, Maipi-Clarke, 21, directly addressed the recent attacks on her property.

"To the people who ram-raided my house, who came into my house and threatened me, to the people who came and vandalised my fence: don't be scared," she began.

"The kohanga reo generation are here, and we have a huge movement and a huge wave of us coming through. I am not scared.

"I am not fearful. I am here to be a light and a māramatanga to us that we belong in these places."

1News has contacted police for comment.

It comes after a Labour candidate said she was slapped by an aggressive member of the public while at a local election debate this week.

Angela Roberts, a candidate for Taranaki-King Country, took to social media today to inform her followers of an incident that happened on Tuesday.

Following the debate, Roberts said she was having a discussion with a "tall man" about education policy and other things when "aggressive finger pointing started".

"Then things took a turn for the worse," she said.

"He grabbed my shoulders and shook me in order to emphasise the point he was making. Then he slapped my cheeks with both hands.

"At this point I walked away and gathered my things and he left. Others checked that I was okay. I said that I was and left for home."

New ZealandTe Pāti MāoriYour Vote 2023Hamilton and WaikatoPoliticsCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

ACT, NZ First using Māori as 'political football' - Māori leadership

ACT, NZ First using Māori as 'political football' - Māori leadership

Manukau Urban Māori Authority chair Bernie O’Donnell slammed David Seymour and Winston Peters, saying they "are almost Māori by accident".

6:32pm

2:14

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's fiscal plan revealed: 'Less tax, lower debt'

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says the plan is responsible and credible.

6:19pm

4:42

Man with distinctive facial tattoos surrenders to police

Man with distinctive facial tattoos surrenders to police

5:43pm

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

Full video: Grant Robertson responds to National's fiscal plan

2:27pm

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after fiscal plan released

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after fiscal plan released

1:00pm

Countdown trialling body cams for staff amid safety concerns

Countdown trialling body cams for staff amid safety concerns

12:21pm

5:14

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

54 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

Te Pāti Māori candidate's home invaded in 'politically motivated attack'

9:15pm

Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

1:39

Man charged after faking own kidnapping to spend evening with mistress

9:00pm

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

8:36pm

QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

QLD man who posed as doctor to rape backpacker jailed indefinitely

8:25pm

All Blacks take time out from RWC to visit excited French kids

1:38

All Blacks take time out from RWC to visit excited French kids

8:17pm

FBI investigates reports of cops assaulting suspects in obscure warehouse

FBI investigates reports of cops assaulting suspects in obscure warehouse

More from Entertainment

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

Billie Eilish opens up on 'impending doom feelings' in early career

The 21-year-old star has enjoyed huge success over recent years, but Eilish continues to struggle with her own fame.

9:00pm

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Harry Potter star Michael Gambon

The 34-year-old actor has paid a glowing tribute to his former Harry Potter co-star, who has passed away aged 82.

8:10pm

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

Harry Styles buys $7.8m mansion to turn into nursery for toddlers

5:00pm

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

Cher and younger lover turn back time, reunited after split

3:12pm

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner living at Taylor Swift's house after Joe Jonas split

9:26am