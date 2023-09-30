Police ‘with guns’ spotted in Akl’s Mt Eden after incident

Multiple armed police have been spotted in the Auckland suburb of Mt Eden this evening after a person was spotted walking with a firearm.

According to people on Facebook, police officers “with guns” were spotted near Bathurst and Shackleton Road.

A police spokesperson told 1News a person was seen walking with a firearm, but they could not be located.

“Just drove past the Arvida retirement home, and there were a bunch of police with guns that looked to be arresting someone,” one person said.

Another said: “Police raid cnr [sic] Bathurst and Shackleton Rd.”

On the flight tracker ADS-B Exchange, the police eagle helicopter could be seen circling around the area for around 20 minutes.