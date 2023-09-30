New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Counter-protesters outnumber demonstrators at Parliament

3:03pm
Poneke Anti Fascists Coalition protestors in Wellington.

Poneke Anti Fascists Coalition protestors in Wellington. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Counter-protesters turned out in force in Wellington today as anti-co-governance demonstrators gathered at parliament.

Both groups marched to the Beehive from separate locations in the central city and converged before dispersing a short time later.

There were about 200 counter-protesters from the Anti-Fascist Coalition, more than double the number of demonstrators from the opposing group.

There were also large numbers of police on hand.

Transport delays were expected in the centre of Wellington today.

Anti co-governa.nce demonstrators in Wellington

Anti co-governa.nce demonstrators in Wellington (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Earlier, acting superintendent Wade Jennings said police were expecting fewer protesters than Thursday's march, which attracted nearly 2000 people.

Barriers and bollards installed in and around Parliament grounds earlier in the week remained in place to restrict access to the precinct.

Motorists had been advised to avoid Willis Street and Lambton Quay and expect delays in the CBD.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWellington

