Settlement reached after dog mistakenly euthanised

A settlement has been reached after the Gisborne District Council mistakenly euthanised a family's dog.

Last Friday Labrador/Ridgeback cross Sarge was mistakenly euthanised due to "human error".

His owners said that despite neighbours objecting, Sarge was taken to the pound and put down. The animal control officer responsible has since resigned from their position and is "deeply remorseful."

The Gisborne District Council released a statement to 1News today: "Sarge’s owners and Gisborne District Council have settled the matter as between them. Sarge’s owners and whānau acknowledge the outpouring of grief and support from the community but they would like to move on and ask for privacy and community calm."

The details of the settlement were not revealed. The statement added: "No further comment will be made."

Sarge's owners have also said that their beloved dog was returned in a "cable-tied rubbish sack," adding "there was rubbish in the sack – bits of plastic and dog roll – with our beloved Sarge. It was beyond heart-breaking."

Sarge was euthanised by a shot to the head, using a captive bolt gun. His owners have said said Sarge was "clearly terrified"

"He was in a foetal position and it was clear his last moments had been traumatising."

Sarge's owners are calling for Gisborne District Council to end the use of bolt guns, as well as the introduction of a better system around dog management, suggesting that a ranger should leave a card to let the whānau know who to call and the implementation of a two-number calling system and a ranger on call for after hours queries.