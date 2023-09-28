New Zealand
Family say accidentally euthanised dog returned in rubbish sack

48 mins ago
Sarge was accidentally euthanised by Gisborne District Council.

Sarge was accidentally euthanised by Gisborne District Council. (Source: Supplied)

A Gisborne family has "decided it is time for change" after their dog was mistakenly put down by the District Council nearly a week ago.

Last Friday, the Labrador/Ridgeback cross was mistakenly euthanised due to "human error".

The owners say that despite objections from neighbours, the dog was taken to a pound and put down anyway.

The animal control officer responsible is “deeply remorseful,” and has since resigned from their position.

Sarge's owners said that he was returned to them in a "cable-tied rubbish sack".

"There was rubbish in the sack – bits of plastic and dog roll – with our beloved Sarge. It was beyond heart-breaking."

Sarge was euthanised by a shot to the head, using a captive bolt gun.

"Sarge was clearly terrified in his last minutes," said his owners.

"He was in a foetal position and it was clear his last moments had been traumatising."

They are calling for Gisborne District Council to end the use of bolt guns, as well as the introduction of a better system around dog management, suggesting that a ranger should leave a card to let the whānau know who to call and the implementation of a two-number calling system and a ranger on call for after hours queries.

"We are asking every region in Aotearoa to do the same."

The SPCA and SAFE also oppose the use of bolt guns to euthanise animals.

"What we want to see is change across the country, because other councils are using this method as well, and it's really not acceptable," SAFE’s Chief Executive Debra Ashton said.

“The method adopted must minimise fear and distress for the animal and must result in rapid loss of consciousness followed by death – using best practice with a veterinarian via lethal injection, where possible,” SPCA General Manager, Animal Services, Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell said.

"No other whānau or beloved pet should go through this – ever again," said Sarge's owners.

"Sarge was a much-loved member of our family and the wider community. He was a rescue pup who was given to us by close whānau because we don’t and can’t have children. We have so many precious memories from our seven years with him.

"We are clinging to the hope that some good can come out of this and our beautiful boy didn’t die for nothing."

