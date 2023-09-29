Over $70m of meth busted in wheat thresher machines at border

Police have seized more than $70 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in wheat thresher machines.

The Port of Auckland haul weighed just under 200kg and would have produced an estimated 10 million doses, police said.

The interception came as a result of a joint Police and Customs operation. Police believe the drugs were shipped from Dubai.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan called the method of concealment "sophisticated".

"This highlights the extreme lengths criminal enterprises will go to to avoid detection," he said.

The methamphetamine concealed inside a wheat thresher machine. (Source: NZ Police)

"Police believe this haul of methamphetamine was destined for the New Zealand market and if it had not been intercepted it would have resulted in more than $200 million dollars' worth of social harm caused across a lot of very vulnerable communities."

After the seizure, the machines were delivered to a rural property in Patumahoe on July 4, 2023.

Police subsequently executed a search warrant at the address.

"Four men, aged between 18 and 28, were taken into custody at the property," Gollan said.

One of the wheat thresher machines. (Source: NZ Police)

"The group were arrested as they were dismantling the threshing machines to access the methamphetamine."

Two more men – aged 27 and 36 – were arrested in connection with the import in the following days.

The six men face charges relating to the importation and possession for supply of methamphetamine, and participating in an organised crime group. Some of them also face charges in relation to the supply of MDMA and cocaine, and the possession of a firearm.

All six have pleaded not guilty.

"Further enquiries and outstanding investigation work by National Organised Crime Group detectives and partners identified a further three men, who are alleged to be the organisers and facilitators of the import," Gollan said.

"As a result, three senior gang members have been charged with their alleged involvement in this importation."

The gang members are aged between 27 and 36 years old.

Both Gollan and Customs investigations manager Cam Moore praised the joint effort between Police and Customs.

Moore called the importation "abhorrent behaviour".