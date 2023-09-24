New Zealand
1News

Former Northland meth cook refuses to let past define his future

41 mins ago

A former Northland meth cook is refusing to let his past define his future.

Just four months after being released from prison, Mark Lang is opening his own art gallery in Dargaville, with his first exhibition on display this weekend.

His gallery is named the Tika Pono Toi Gallery and Studio, which means truth, honesty and integrity.

Lang's change in lifestyle came about through, "learning all my whakapapa, delving into the spiritual world of Māoridom, that was the big shift for me."

The former engineer turned to manufacturing methamphetamine as a way to pay for his habit after becoming addicted to the drug.

His operation was shut down in a police bust and he was sentenced to 14 years in jail on drug charges, but was released after seven.

While he was there, he learnt to carve, studied business, and made plans to open his own art gallery.

He did so with help of The Generator, an organisation that helps make peoples dreams come through with the help of funding, mentorship and collaboration.

Mark Lang spent seven years in jail for making methamphetamine.

Mark Lang spent seven years in jail for making methamphetamine. (Source: 1News)

Therese Ireland from The Generator explained how they helped change Lang's life.

"So we helped him develop his plan, then we give him the resources, the things he needs to be able to do if he's going to be running a business - so all the financial systems that he needs to set up."

Lang said his next steps will be to work with local iwi to set up a carving class for youth and help enhance their mana.

New ZealandArts and CultureNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dazzling light show draws crowds back to Hawke's Bay

Dazzling light show draws crowds back to Hawke's Bay

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle's devastating impact, a bright beacon of hope has emerged.

8:00pm

2:00

Nelson designer takes top prize at World of Wearable Art 2023

Nelson designer takes top prize at World of Wearable Art 2023

They won with a "beautiful, joyful, playful" garment constructed from foam rubber, acrylic paint and wire.

Sat, Sep 23

1:48

Christchurch dance company employs intellectually disabled teachers

Christchurch dance company employs intellectually disabled teachers

Fri, Sep 22

4:04

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Tropical moisture plume to soak North Island this weekend

Fri, Sep 22

1:01

Hastings woman provides safe space for kids who love to dance

Hastings woman provides safe space for kids who love to dance

Thu, Sep 21

4:34

Bay of Islands: New figures show spike in kiwi killings by dogs

Bay of Islands: New figures show spike in kiwi killings by dogs

Tue, Sep 19

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

The truth about clothes washing hacks

The truth about clothes washing hacks

41 mins ago

Former Northland meth cook refuses to let past define his future

1:56

Former Northland meth cook refuses to let past define his future

55 mins ago

Tere Livingstone's rugby league death leaves heartbreak and questions

19:28

Tere Livingstone's rugby league death leaves heartbreak and questions

7:47pm

Court hears Nelson Tenths case could undermine all Treaty settlements

2:11

Court hears Nelson Tenths case could undermine all Treaty settlements

7:22pm

Millionaire philanthropist, BestStart co-founder Chloe Wright dies

Millionaire philanthropist, BestStart co-founder Chloe Wright dies

7:08pm

Felix Desmarais: Luxon is going 100kph on campaign trail

2:18

Felix Desmarais: Luxon is going 100kph on campaign trail

More from Entertainment

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle drops bid to resurrect Archetypes podcast

The 42-year-old had the show axed when Spotify pulled the plug on her and husband Prince Harry’s multi-million dollar content deal.

6:45am

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired

The comic has been accused by an ever-growing list of women.

Sat, Sep 23

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Harry 'snubbed' offer to visit Charles on anniversary of Queen's death

Sat, Sep 23

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Losing Kanye West was end of ‘best collab in history’ - Adidas boss

Sat, Sep 23

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children

Fri, Sep 22